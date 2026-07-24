Uzbekistan expands mining and geology partnerships with Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan and Algeria discussed expanding cooperation in mining, geology and education, with the two sides agreeing to hold ministerial-level virtual talks to identify priority areas for future collaboration.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology following a meeting between Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Feruza Khamidova and Algeria's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Djamila Achour.

The parties exchanged views on Algeria's efforts to develop its mining and geological sectors, attract investment, upgrade infrastructure and expand cooperation with international partners. "Khamidova briefed the Algerian side on the reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan's mining industry, the activities of major industrial enterprises and the large-scale investment projects carried out in recent years," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting also focused on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in mining, geology and education, with both sides exploring opportunities for knowledge exchange and institutional collaboration. As part of the discussions, Uzbekistan outlined reforms aimed at modernizing the mining sector, increasing investment and strengthening the role of geological exploration in supporting the country's resource development strategy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides agreed to organize a videoconference between Algeria's relevant ministry and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology to determine priority areas for future cooperation and prepare a roadmap for joint initiatives.

Uzbekistan has been actively broadening international partnerships in the mining and geology sectors as it seeks to attract foreign investment, expand exploration activities and develop its mineral resource base. Cooperation with overseas partners has become an important component of the country's efforts to modernize the industry and introduce advanced technologies.

The planned ministerial dialogue with Algeria reflects these broader objectives and could pave the way for closer cooperation in geological research, mining projects, education and technical expertise, while strengthening economic ties between the two countries.