Japan's METI explores critical minerals cooperation with Uzbekistan

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed expanding cooperation in the mining sector, including strengthening critical mineral supply chains and increasing investment, during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology and a delegation from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Feruza Khamidova and the Japanese delegation.

The discussions focused on opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in mineral resources, with particular emphasis on securing sustainable supply chains for critical minerals amid growing global demand for strategic raw materials.

"The First Deputy Minister informed the Japanese side about the measures being implemented to develop Uzbekistan's mining industry and the conditions created for foreign investors," the ministry said in a statement.

Khamidova outlined Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts to modernize the mining sector, attract international investment and create a favorable business environment for foreign companies seeking to participate in mineral exploration and resource development projects.

The parties also exchanged views on expanding investment cooperation and identified opportunities for closer collaboration in the development of Uzbekistan's mineral resource base.

Representatives of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expressed interest in further exploring the investment opportunities presented during the meeting and reaffirmed their willingness to continue dialogue on future cooperation.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader strategy of strengthening partnerships with international investors and diversifying cooperation with leading industrial economies as the country seeks to expand production of critical minerals and integrate more closely into global supply chains.