Uzbekistan, United Green Group sign action plan for integrated dairy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan and United Green Group signed a trilateral action plan to advance a major agricultural investment project aimed at developing an integrated farming, dairy farming and dairy production system in the country.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Albrecht Frischenschlager, Investment Director at United Green Group.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, the talks focused on expanding investment cooperation and accelerating the implementation of the proposed agricultural project, which is expected to introduce modern technologies across the farming and dairy value chain.

"The parties reviewed prospects for further expanding investment cooperation and discussed in detail the project to establish a modern integrated farming, dairy farming and dairy production system in Uzbekistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative is expected to support the modernization of Uzbekistan's agricultural sector by improving production efficiency, strengthening food processing capacity and promoting sustainable farming practices.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties signed a trilateral Action Plan outlining the next steps for implementing the project.

"The signing of the Action Plan reflects the parties' shared commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the project and to further developing a mutually beneficial partnership," the ministry said.

Uzbekistan has been actively seeking foreign investment in agriculture as part of broader reforms aimed at increasing food security, boosting exports and introducing advanced technologies into the country's agro-industrial sector. The project with United Green Group is expected to contribute to those objectives by fostering innovation, attracting investment and creating new opportunities for value-added agricultural production.