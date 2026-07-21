Tajikistan, Mongolia turn political dialogue toward investment

Photo: The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Tajikistan and Mongolia agreed to deepen economic cooperation and explore joint investment projects across key sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Tajik president following talks between President Emomali Rahmon and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, as the two countries seek to broaden ties beyond traditional diplomatic engagement.

Speaking to reporters after the negotiations in Mongolia, Rahmon said Dushanbe attaches "special importance" to expanding relations with Mongolia and views the latest talks as a continuation of the growing political dialogue between the two countries.

"We attach particular importance to the consistent development and strengthening of relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with friendly Mongolia in all areas of mutual interest," Rahmon said.

The Tajik president noted that regular high-level contacts have become an important driver of bilateral relations, creating favorable conditions for expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

"We regard today's meetings and negotiations as a logical continuation of the interstate dialogue between our two countries," he said.

Rahmon welcomed the signing of a new package of bilateral agreements, saying the documents would reinforce the legal framework underpinning cooperation between Tajikistan and Mongolia.

"A number of new documents were signed following the negotiations, strengthening the legal basis of our cooperation," he said.

Economic issues featured prominently during the talks, with both leaders discussing new mechanisms to expand bilateral trade and investment. The presidents identified manufacturing, particularly the light and food industries, along with energy, construction, agriculture and livestock farming, as sectors offering significant opportunities for cooperation.

"We paid special attention to exploring new ways and mechanisms for expanding trade and economic cooperation," Rahmon said.

The two sides also discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in these and other sectors, underscoring a shared commitment to translating political dialogue into practical economic initiatives.

Although economic ties between Tajikistan and Mongolia remain relatively limited, both governments have expressed interest in expanding commercial exchanges and encouraging greater business cooperation. The latest agreements reflect efforts by both countries to diversify their economic partnerships, strengthen investment links and create new opportunities for collaboration in industries where their economies have complementary strengths.