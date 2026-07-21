Tajikistan, Mongolia seek to boost trade, expand alliance after summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Tajikistan and Mongolia agreed to intensify efforts to increase bilateral trade, expand business ties and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Tajik president following talks between President Emomali Rahmon and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, as the two countries seek to broaden ties beyond traditional diplomatic engagement.

Speaking after the negotiations, Rahmon said both sides recognized the need to increase trade volumes and diversify the range of goods exchanged between the two countries, while identifying business-to-business engagement as a key driver of future economic cooperation.

"At the same time, we emphasized the need to increase bilateral trade and expand the structure of trade turnover," Rahmon said.

The Tajik president welcomed the holding of the Second Tajik-Mongolian Business Forum on the sidelines of the state visit, describing it as an important step toward strengthening commercial ties.

"We consider the second Business Forum between the two countries, held during this state visit, an important step in this direction," he said. "We believe that the outcomes of the forum and the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will contribute to boosting bilateral trade."

Rahmon said Tajikistan is ready to implement practical measures aimed at advancing the agreements reached during the visit and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Beyond economic issues, the two leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, identifying cooperation in science, education, culture, youth policy, tourism and sports as essential to reinforcing friendship between the two nations.

"We welcomed the holding of the Days of Tajik Culture in Mongolia and support the regular organization of such cultural and humanitarian exchanges," Rahmon said.

Regional and international issues also featured prominently in the talks. The leaders exchanged views on global security challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive cooperation in addressing regional and international issues.

"Peace, stability, security and sustainable development were among the issues that received special attention during our discussions," Rahmon said.

He also thanked Mongolia for supporting Tajikistan's international initiatives, including a recent United Nations General Assembly resolution declaring 2027-2036 the International Decade for Strengthening Peace for Future Generations.

"I express my gratitude to friendly Mongolia, which supported this new initiative of Tajikistan together with our other international partners," he said.

Climate change and water security were also high on the agenda. Rahmon welcomed Mongolia's hosting of the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (COP17) in Ulaanbaatar later this year, describing the event as an important contribution to global environmental cooperation.

"We view this event as an important step toward strengthening global cooperation in environmental protection and highly appreciate Mongolia's continued efforts in this field," he said.

Rahmon said Tajikistan remains committed to working closely with Mongolia on international initiatives related to climate change, water resources and sustainable development.

"We are satisfied with today's negotiations, which were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, trust and respect," Rahmon said. "We are confident that their results will contribute to further strengthening the friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries."

The agreements reached during the visit reflect a broader effort by both Tajikistan and Mongolia to diversify their international partnerships by combining stronger economic engagement with closer coordination on global issues such as peacebuilding, climate resilience and sustainable development.