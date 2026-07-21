Tajikistan's President Rahmon, Mongolian PM look to strengthen bilateral economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral discussed expanding trade, investment and broader bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement published on the Telegram channel of the President of Tajikistan following talks held in Ulaanbaatar on Monday underscoring both countries' commitment to strengthening economic ties.

The meeting took place as part of Rahmon's state visit to Mongolia, during which the two sides have sought to elevate political dialogue and identify new areas for practical cooperation.

Opening the meeting, Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan's commitment to deepening relations with Mongolia, describing the country as an important partner in Asia.

"We consistently attach special importance to strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with friendly Mongolia," Rahmon said.

According to the Tajik president's office, the discussions focused on advancing bilateral relations and identifying new opportunities for cooperation across a range of sectors. Particular attention was given to expanding mutually beneficial economic ties and increasing engagement between businesses from the two countries.

The leaders reviewed prospects for broadening cooperation in trade and investment, while also discussing ways to encourage closer interaction between government institutions and the private sector. Although bilateral trade remains modest, both governments have expressed interest in diversifying commercial exchanges and promoting joint economic initiatives.

Rahmon's visit has been marked by a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening the institutional framework for bilateral cooperation. Earlier in the visit, Tajikistan and Mongolia signed several agreements covering economic and sectoral cooperation and agreed to pursue joint investment projects in areas including manufacturing, agriculture, energy and construction.

The meeting with Prime Minister Uchral reinforced those objectives by focusing on practical measures to implement the commitments reached at the presidential level. The two sides emphasized the importance of translating political goodwill into tangible economic outcomes through expanded trade, investment and business partnerships.

The discussions reflect Tajikistan's broader efforts to diversify its international economic partnerships and strengthen engagement with countries across Asia. For Mongolia, closer cooperation with Tajikistan offers opportunities to expand regional economic connectivity and develop new channels for trade and investment beyond its traditional markets.