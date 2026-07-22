Uzbekistan to open trade house in Iraq's Erbil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Uzbekistan plans to open a trade house in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, as part of efforts to expand commercial ties and create new opportunities for Uzbek exporters and investors.

This was refected in the statement published by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan following discussions held during a visit by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Iraq, Ayubkhon Yunusov, to the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he met with the chamber's chairman, Ghaylan Haji Said.

The talks followed a recent visit to Uzbekistan by a government and business delegation from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during which the two sides agreed to deepen trade and economic cooperation.

According to the chamber, the proposed trade house in Erbil would serve as a platform for showcasing and selling Uzbek-made products while facilitating business contacts between companies from both sides.

"The trade house will play an important role in promoting and marketing Uzbek products in the Kurdistan Region," the chamber said in a statement.

During the meeting, Yunusov said the Uzbek government is creating favorable conditions to strengthen cooperation with businesses from the Kurdistan Region. He noted that efforts are underway to encourage Uzbek companies and investors to participate in joint projects and international exhibitions aimed at expanding commercial partnerships.

For his part, Said welcomed the initiative, describing the planned trade house as a practical outcome of agreements reached during the Kurdistan delegation's recent visit to Tashkent.

He also expressed the chamber's readiness to provide Uzbek companies and investors with the legal and logistical support needed to establish operations and develop business activities in the region.

According to the statement, the Erbil trade house is expected to contribute to higher bilateral trade volumes by improving market access for Uzbek products and creating a permanent platform for business cooperation.

The project reflects Uzbekistan's broader strategy of diversifying export markets and strengthening economic ties with the Middle East. In recent years, Tashkent has increasingly promoted the establishment of overseas trade houses to help domestic manufacturers enter new markets, attract investment and support non-commodity exports. Expanding commercial engagement with Iraq's Kurdistan Region is expected to open additional opportunities for trade, logistics and joint investment projects, further broadening Uzbekistan's economic partnerships in the region.