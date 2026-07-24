Uzbekistan’s Fergana, Chinese firms discuss new manufacturing projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan's Fergana Region and a delegation of Chinese companies discussed plans to launch manufacturing projects for construction materials and metal structures as part of broader efforts to expand investment cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between Fergana Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation of executives from leading Chinese companies headed by Ying Yuxing, chief executive of the Guangdong Home Building–Decoration Materials Chamber.

The discussions centered on the implementation of large-scale investment projects proposed by Chinese investors in the Fergana Region, including plans to establish production facilities for construction materials and metal structures in the Baghdad district, as well as investments in other industrial sectors.

"Each promising investment project is important for the region's economic development, the creation of new jobs and the strengthening of Fergana Region's industrial potential," Bozorov said.

Bozorov said the rapid development of Uzbekistan-China relations had created a solid foundation for expanding interregional cooperation and implementing new joint projects. He also pledged comprehensive support from regional authorities throughout all stages of project implementation.

Chinese investors presented plans to develop manufacturing operations in the region and outlined proposals for additional investments in promising industries, reflecting growing business interest in Uzbekistan's industrial sector. At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to begin detailed work on specific investment projects, determine implementation mechanisms and intensify mutually beneficial cooperation.

China has become one of Uzbekistan's largest sources of foreign investment, with Chinese companies expanding their presence in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and industrial development projects across the country. Regional authorities have increasingly sought to attract investment outside the capital by offering industrial sites and support for export-oriented production.

The latest discussions underscore Fergana Region's efforts to strengthen its manufacturing base and attract new industrial investment. If implemented, the proposed projects could contribute to economic diversification, create employment opportunities and deepen Uzbekistan's industrial cooperation with Chinese businesses at the regional level.