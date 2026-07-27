Uzbekistan to host Surkhandarya-China Business Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan will host the Surkhandarya-China Business Forum in the city of Termez on Aug. 15, aiming to strengthen trade, investment and business ties between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

The forum will bring together government officials, business leaders, investors and companies from Uzbekistan and China to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and developing joint investment projects.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for establishing new business partnerships and promoting trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

A "Made in Uzbekistan" exhibition will also be held alongside the forum, showcasing products manufactured by Uzbek companies as well as the production and export potential of domestic enterprises.

"The Forum will also feature the "Made in Uzbekistan" exhibition, showcasing products manufactured in Uzbekistan as well as the production and export potential of Uzbek companies." the agency said.

According to the organizers, Uzbek companies interested in cooperating with Chinese businesses, identifying new partners or implementing joint investment projects have been invited to participate in the forum.

China is Uzbekistan's largest trading partner and one of its biggest sources of foreign investment, with the two countries expanding cooperation in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, mining and logistics in recent years.