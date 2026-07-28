Uzbek-Kyrgyz business forum yields cooperation roadmap

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan signed a cooperation plan for 2026–2028 and exchanged a package of agreements across key industries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan following the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Business Forum in Bishkek, as the two countries sought to deepen trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

The forum brought together 115 Uzbek and 95 Kyrgyz business representatives, alongside senior government officials, including Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Kyrgyz Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, bilateral trade has increased more than sevenfold over the past decade to $1.2 billion. Trade turnover rose by 50% year-on-year to $625 million in the first half of 2026, putting the two countries on track to reach their target of $2 billion in annual trade as early as next year.

The sides also reviewed progress in investment cooperation and industrial partnerships. Nearly 450 joint ventures currently operate in the two countries, while the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund is supporting 28 projects spanning transport and logistics, light industry, construction materials, energy and financial services.

The forum identified agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals and electrical engineering as priority sectors for future cooperation. Discussions also covered joint initiatives in food processing, construction materials, furniture manufacturing, mining, logistics, tourism and finance, with participants focusing on expanding supply chains and advancing investment projects.

"Particular attention was paid to projects in the agro-industrial sector, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, energy, logistics, and the production of construction materials," the ministry said in the statement.

The sides agreed to strengthen direct cooperation between regional authorities and hold the first Uzbek-Kyrgyz Regional Forum in Uzbekistan before the end of the year.

The business forum concluded with the signing of a 2026–2028 cooperation roadmap between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade and Kyrgyzstan's National Investment Agency. Additional agreements were exchanged covering electrical engineering, seed production, agricultural science, energy, healthcare, hydraulic engineering and the development of industrial zones, providing a framework for future joint projects.