Uzbek entrepreneurs to visit Russia's Irkutsk Region in late August

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and officials from Russia's Irkutsk Region discussed preparations for a late-August business mission by Uzbek entrepreneurs, with the talks also focusing on new trade, investment and sectoral cooperation between the two sides.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan following a virtual meeting with the Irkutsk regional government.

The talks brought together Alisher Shaikhov, adviser to the chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Roman Kolesov, first deputy governor of Russia's Irkutsk Region, as well as representatives of the two countries' diplomatic missions and business communities.

The parties explored opportunities to broaden bilateral cooperation through joint projects in agriculture, tourism, labor migration and investment.

"The parties agreed to continue close cooperation to enrich bilateral relations with practical initiatives, ensure the successful organization of the planned business mission and promote new investment and trade projects," the chamber said in a statement.

During the meeting, participants were also presented with the investment potential of the Ayritom Free Trade Zone, including its modern infrastructure, incentives available to investors and opportunities for implementing joint investment projects.

The discussions additionally focused on preparations for a business mission by Uzbek entrepreneurs to Russia's Irkutsk Region, scheduled for late August. The mission is expected to feature a business forum, business-to-business (B2B) meetings and networking events aimed at establishing direct partnerships between companies from Uzbekistan and the Irkutsk Region.

According to the chamber, the business mission is intended to strengthen commercial ties, facilitate new investment initiatives and create additional opportunities for companies from both sides to expand cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to enhancing practical economic cooperation and maintaining close coordination on the implementation of new trade and investment projects between Uzbekistan and the Irkutsk Region.