Azerbaijan approves first technical regulation for gas equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The first technical regulation for gas equipment has been approved in Azerbaijan.

This was reported in a statement released by the country's Ministry of Energy.

According to the report, a regular meeting of the ministry's board was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, with the participation of representatives from the ministry's structural divisions and subordinate organizations.

"During the meeting, a report was presented on the progress of implementing the tasks arising from the law of Azerbaijan 'On gas supply' No. 233-VIIQ of July 8, 2025. It was noted that 11 draft regulatory legal acts have been prepared as part of the law's implementation, 9 of which have already been approved. Furthermore, for the first time in Azerbaijan, the 'Technical regulation on the safety of devices and equipment operating on gas fuel' has been adopted as a technical regulation," the ministry reported.

The report emphasized that, in accordance with the meeting agenda, information was also presented on the work to create a restricted-access electronic database, "Energy balance of Azerbaijan".

"Participants were familiarized with the rules for using the database and the capabilities for conducting statistical analysis," the ministry's information said.

According to the information, it was stressed that the ability to monitor the database in real time will make the relevant processes more efficient, effective, and transparent.

Following the meeting, officials issued relevant instructions on the matters discussed.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's Law on Gas Supply establishes the legal framework for ensuring safety in the country's gas supply sector.

Under the law, gas supply facilities must comply with technical regulations and undergo mandatory certification in accordance with applicable technical standards.

The legislation also sets technical safety requirements for gas supply facilities, including measures to protect them from hazardous impacts, prevent accidents and respond to emergencies. In addition, it outlines inspection procedures for high-risk facilities, defines the authority of government agencies to approve safety and technical operating rules, and establishes requirements for creating security zones around gas supply infrastructure.

The law also imposes new obligations on consumers. It prohibits the use of gas equipment and pipelines deemed hazardous, as well as the installation of equipment that fails to meet technical regulations. In addition, owners of gas appliances installed in enclosed spaces, including homes, are required to install and maintain gas and carbon monoxide leak detectors.