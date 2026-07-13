Azerbaijan's oil exports to Germany decline in Jan.-May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan exported 360,300 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Germany in January-May, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

The exports were valued at $210.9 million, based on the committee's foreign trade customs statistics.

Compared with the same period of 2025, the value of exports declined by $66.1 million, or 23.9%, while export volumes fell by 140,900 metric tons, or 28.1%.

In January-May 2025, Azerbaijan exported 501,200 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Germany worth $277 million.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 8.828 million metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to international markets in January-May, with a total value of $5.121 billion.

Compared with the corresponding period of 2025, the value of these exports decreased by $522 million, or 9.2%, while export volumes fell by 1.535 million metric tons, or 14.8%.

According to the State Customs Committee, Italy remained the largest importer of Azerbaijani oil during the period, purchasing 5.339 million metric tons worth $3.021 billion. Romania ranked second with 461,300 metric tons valued at $247.8 million, followed by the Czech Republic, which imported 433,100 metric tons worth more than $245.7 million.