  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan's oil exports to Germany decline in Jan.-May

Oil&Gas News 13 July 2026 16:58 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's oil exports to Germany decline in Jan.-May
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan exported 360,300 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Germany in January-May, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

The exports were valued at $210.9 million, based on the committee's foreign trade customs statistics.

Compared with the same period of 2025, the value of exports declined by $66.1 million, or 23.9%, while export volumes fell by 140,900 metric tons, or 28.1%.

In January-May 2025, Azerbaijan exported 501,200 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Germany worth $277 million.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 8.828 million metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to international markets in January-May, with a total value of $5.121 billion.

Compared with the corresponding period of 2025, the value of these exports decreased by $522 million, or 9.2%, while export volumes fell by 1.535 million metric tons, or 14.8%.

According to the State Customs Committee, Italy remained the largest importer of Azerbaijani oil during the period, purchasing 5.339 million metric tons worth $3.021 billion. Romania ranked second with 461,300 metric tons valued at $247.8 million, followed by the Czech Republic, which imported 433,100 metric tons worth more than $245.7 million.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more