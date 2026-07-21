China's CFES explores ATM, payment terminal production in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. China's China Electronic Financial Equipment Systems (CFES) is exploring opportunities to establish the production of automated teller machines (ATMs), payment terminals and other financial technology equipment in Uzbekistan, as the company seeks to expand cooperation with the Central Asian country's electronics industry.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzeltexsanoat.

A CFES delegation led by Chairman Hu Dan visited Uzbekistan's Uzeltexsanoat Association, where it held talks with Chairman Mirziyod Yunusov on prospects for bilateral cooperation in advanced financial technologies and manufacturing.

The discussions focused on developing mutually beneficial partnerships and assessing opportunities to jointly manufacture financial technology equipment in Uzbekistan, including computing technologies for financial services, payment kiosks and other high-tech products.

"The parties discussed issues related to developing mutually beneficial cooperation, including prospects for jointly manufacturing computing technologies for financial services, payment terminals and other advanced technological products in Uzbekistan," Uzeltexsanoat said.

The potential investment reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to localize the production of high-value technology products while attracting foreign manufacturers with advanced expertise. Expanding domestic production of financial equipment is expected to support the country's ongoing digital transformation, particularly as demand for electronic payment infrastructure continues to grow.

CFES is one of China's leading providers of integrated technology solutions for the internet, telecommunications and information technology sectors. The company manufactures a wide range of financial equipment, including ATMs, cash recycling systems, high-speed payment terminals, virtual teller machines (VTMs) and artificial intelligence-powered banking solutions.

According to the company, its products are used in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, underscoring its established presence in the global financial technology market.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on expanding cooperation and introducing modern financial technologies through joint manufacturing projects," the association said.

CFES reported annual revenue of approximately $1.2 billion in 2025, highlighting its position as a major global supplier of financial equipment. If realized, the proposed cooperation could strengthen Uzbekistan's electronics manufacturing capabilities while supporting the country's ambitions to become a regional hub for advanced industrial production and digital technologies. The initiative would also contribute to the modernization of Uzbekistan's financial infrastructure by expanding access to locally manufactured banking and payment equipment.