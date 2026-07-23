Standard Chartered explores financing for Uzbek Uzmetkombinat projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Uzbekistan's Uzmetkombinat discussed financing major investment projects and expanding long-term cooperation with Standard Chartered Bank as the steelmaker seeks to strengthen access to international capital markets.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzmetkombinat following a meeting between a delegation led by Uzmetkombinat Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bahodir Abdullayev and representatives of Standard Chartered Bank.

The parties reviewed opportunities to finance large-scale metallurgical investment projects, attract funding from international capital markets and make greater use of modern financial instruments to support the company's long-term development strategy.

"The parties discussed financing major investment projects in the metallurgical sector, attracting capital from international financial markets, effectively using modern financial instruments and developing a long-term strategic partnership," Uzmetkombinat said in a statement.

The meeting also focused on implementing prospective investment projects, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and identifying areas for future joint initiatives. While no financial details or agreements were disclosed, the discussions underscored the company's efforts to diversify its funding sources and deepen engagement with international financial institutions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to elevate their cooperation, strengthen international financial partnerships and jointly support projects aimed at the sustainable development of Uzbekistan's metallurgical industry, according to the statement.

The talks come as Uzmetkombinat accelerates its modernization program and seeks additional financing for capacity expansion and new production facilities. The company has recently stepped up engagement with international lenders, investors and credit rating agencies as part of broader efforts to improve access to global capital markets and support large-scale industrial projects.

Cooperation with international financial institutions is expected to play an increasingly important role in financing Uzbekistan's industrial transformation. By broadening its funding base and strengthening relationships with global banking partners, Uzmetkombinat aims to enhance its investment capacity while contributing to the country's broader industrial and economic development goals.

Standard Chartered Plc is a British multinational bank headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Founded in 1969 through the merger of Standard Bank and Chartered Bank, its history dates back to 1853. The bank specializes in corporate and investment banking, trade finance, cash management, foreign exchange, securities services and wealth management, with a strong presence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Standard Chartered operates in more than 50 markets and serves governments, multinational corporations, financial institutions and institutional investors.