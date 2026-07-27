Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power discuss $260 mln waste project

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power discussed accelerating a $260 million hazardous industrial waste management project and expanding cooperation on climate resilience, including the development of a national sand and dust storm monitoring system.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

Presidential Adviser on Environmental Issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov met with ACWA Power founder and Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan to review ongoing environmental initiatives and explore new areas of cooperation.

The talks focused on joint projects in environmental protection, waste management and climate change adaptation, according to the committee.

A key topic of the meeting was the implementation of a $260 million project to establish a modern hazardous industrial waste management complex in Uzbekistan. The sides discussed measures to accelerate the project's implementation.

The officials also reviewed prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia on creating a national system for monitoring and providing early warnings of sand and dust storms.

The proposed initiative includes the development of an advanced monitoring system, integration of Uzbekistan's national platform with international early warning networks, joint forecasting models and data-sharing mechanisms between relevant institutions.

"The parties discussed further measures aimed at accelerating implementation of the hazardous industrial waste management project and reviewed prospects for cooperation on establishing a national sand and dust storm monitoring and early warning system," the committee said.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation on environmental technologies, strengthening environmental safety and implementing projects that support Uzbekistan's sustainable development goals.

ACWA Power is one of Uzbekistan's largest foreign investors in the energy sector and has steadily expanded its portfolio beyond renewable power generation. The latest discussions indicate growing cooperation in environmental infrastructure and climate resilience as Uzbekistan seeks to address industrial waste management and the increasing impact of extreme weather events.