Uzbekistan, Japan discuss expanding digital technology cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Uzbekistan and Japan have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in digital technologies, with a focus on IT exports, digital infrastructure, workforce development, and investment in large-scale technology projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies, Rustam Karimjonov, and a Japanese delegation led by Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Japan–CIS Business Cooperation Committee under the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

The sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in the digital sector, implement joint projects, and expand investment partnerships.

Particular attention was given to developing a skilled IT workforce in Uzbekistan that meets international standards to help address Japan's growing demand for information technology specialists.

“The parties exchanged views on training qualified IT professionals in Uzbekistan, expanding exports of IT services to Japan, and creating new opportunities for specialists in the international labor market,” the ministry said.

The Japanese delegation was also briefed on Uzbekistan's efforts to develop digital infrastructure, including plans to establish data centers and attract major technology investment projects.

“The delegation received detailed information on the favorable conditions created in Uzbekistan for developing data centers, expanding digital infrastructure, and implementing large-scale technology investment projects,” the ministry noted.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their readiness to continue practical cooperation in the digital economy, IT service exports, digital infrastructure development, and human capital enhancement.