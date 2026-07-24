Uzbekistan Airways, China Southern sign codeshare deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan Airways and China's China Southern Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement that will allow passengers to book flights operated by either carrier through a single reservation system, expanding travel options between Uzbekistan and China.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airways.

The partnership covers Uzbekistan Airways' flights from Tashkent to Beijing Daxing, Guangzhou, Urumqi and Hangzhou, as well as China Southern-operated services from Beijing Daxing, Guangzhou and Urumqi to Tashkent, according to the airline.

The agreement is expected to provide passengers with greater flexibility when planning travel while strengthening air connectivity between the two countries.

"China is one of our key markets. In May this year, we launched a new route between Tashkent and Guangzhou, and we are already seeing strong demand and steady passenger growth," Umid Khusanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekistan Airways, said in a statement.

"Partnership with China Southern Airlines will strengthen our position in the Asian market and give passengers greater freedom and convenience in planning their journeys," he added.

China Southern Airlines also described Uzbekistan as an important market. "China Southern has always attached great importance to the Uzbekistan market. Our partnership with Uzbekistan Airways will strengthen our regional route network, expand our product offering and provide new momentum for the development of the Silk Road Economic Belt," Zhang Dongsheng, Deputy General Manager of China Southern Airlines' Commercial Management Committee, said.

The codeshare agreement enables each airline to market seats on selected flights operated by the other carrier, allowing customers to purchase tickets through their preferred airline while benefiting from a broader network of destinations and more convenient travel itineraries. Uzbekistan Airways said tickets for the partner flights will be available soon through its official website, mobile application, sales offices and authorized travel agents.

The agreement comes as Uzbekistan expands aviation links with Asia amid growing business, tourism and trade ties with China. Strengthening connectivity with one of China's largest airlines is expected to enhance Tashkent's role as a regional transit hub, support rising passenger demand and facilitate closer economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.