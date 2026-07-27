Uzbekistan, Afghanistan move to ease road freight costs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan agreed to step up efforts to improve cross-border road transport and reduce fees imposed on Uzbek freight carriers during talks between the two countries' transport ministers in Kabul.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov met with Afghanistan's Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohammad Fazil Mazlum on July 26 to discuss expanding transport and transit cooperation.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed measures to facilitate bilateral road freight transport, create more favorable conditions for national carriers and optimize charges levied on Uzbek transport operators in Afghanistan.

The two countries agreed to convene the next meeting of their interagency working group on transport fees before Aug. 10 to discuss reducing the charges and aligning them on a reciprocal basis.

"The sides also agreed to hold a separate meeting in the near future with representatives of relevant Afghan government agencies to address operational issues affecting international freight carriers from both countries." the statement said.

Uzbekistan has been seeking to deepen transport links with Afghanistan as part of its broader strategy to expand regional connectivity and trade routes. Improved road transport conditions are expected to facilitate cross-border freight traffic and strengthen logistics links between the two neighboring countries.