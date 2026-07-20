President of Tajikistan arrives on an official state visit to Mongolia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived on an official state visit to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Tajik president.

According to the report, at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport, the Tajik leader was welcomed by Mongolia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Battsetseg Batmunkh, representatives of the Mongolian government, and diplomatic officials. The airport was decorated with the national flags of Tajikistan and Mongolia in connection with the high-level visit.

"In accordance with the official protocol for state visits, a red carpet was rolled out in front of the aircraft, with honor guards lined up on both sides," the report says.

The welcoming ceremony also included the participation of young representatives wearing traditional Mongolian attire, who greeted the head of state in line with national customs. During the visit, President Emomali Rahmon is scheduled to hold meetings with Mongolian officials. The visit will also include the signing of bilateral documents aimed at further developing cooperation between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and Mongolia were established on April 24, 1992. The countries maintain friendly relations and actively develop bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. In recent years, ties have noticeably strengthened, including exchanges of high-level visits, expansion of trade and economic partnerships, and collaboration in agriculture, energy, transport, and tourism. Both sides attach great importance to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of Tajikistan and Mongolia.