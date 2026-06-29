Kazakhstan launches reconstruction of Karaganda–Zhezkazgan highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kazakhstan launched the reconstruction of the republican road ''Karaganda–Zhezkazgan.''

This is reported in a press release published by the national road operator KazAvtoZhol.

According to information, the project covers 457 km of the total 572 km route and is expected to become one of the key infrastructure projects in Central Kazakhstan. The Karaganda–Zhezkazgan highway is part of the Kyzylorda–Pavlodar–Uspenka transport corridor. The project is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity, increasing transit potential, and supporting economic development in Karaganda and Ulytau regions.

In addition, KazAvtoZhol notes that the existing road was built in the 1970s and has not undergone any major repairs since it was put into service, despite a significant increase in traffic volume, including heavy truck traffic.

As part of the reconstruction, the road will be upgraded to Category II technical standards. The project includes pavement renewal, construction, and reconstruction of bridges and other structures, rest areas, bus stops, junctions, and intersections.

The project is closely linked to the reconstruction of the 400 km Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan road, which is gradually forming a direct highway corridor from Astana to Kyzylorda via Karaganda and Zhezkazgan.

Upon completion, the corridor will improve internal connectivity and strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub in Eurasia. According to KazAvtoZhol, the new route will make travel faster, safer, and more efficient, while supporting regional economies and logistics.

The reconstruction is expected to increase road capacity by 33% and reduce travel time by 2.4 hours. The works will be completed in stages through 2029, with more than 2,500 specialists and over 1,000 units of equipment involved in construction.

The project includes extensive earthworks, the use of construction materials, and the building of 52 bridges, 72 overpasses, 28 interchanges, 447 culverts, as well as multiple rest areas, bus stops, and access junctions.

The Karaganda–Zhezkazgan reconstruction is part of Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to modernize its national road network, improve transport safety, and develop sustainable logistics corridors.