KTZ Express handles pilot car transport via China-Kazakhstan-Russia route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. KTZ Express (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy) is providing pilot transportation of passenger vehicles in specialized containers along the international Chongqing (China) – Dostyk (Kazakhstan) – Vorsino (Russia) route.

This was announced in a report published by the KTZ Express.

According to the report, the project is being implemented in cooperation with China Railway Container Transport Corporation (CRCT), Yuxinou (Chongqing) Logistics Co., Ltd., and KTZ Express. Yuxinou (Chongqing) Logistics acted as the train operator, while KTZ Express is responsible for freight forwarding operations across the 1,520 mm gauge railway network.

The train consisted of 55 specialized 40-foot containers designed for vehicle transportation. The total shipment included 182 Changan passenger cars.

A key feature of the project is the use of new universal 40-foot containers with a 35-ton load capacity, specifically designed to transport passenger vehicles. The use of specialized containers is expected to improve transportation efficiency, ensure cargo safety during transit, and expand container logistics opportunities for the automotive industry.

The pilot shipment marks an important step in developing container-based services for finished vehicle transportation between China and Russia. It demonstrates the potential of modern logistics solutions in international rail transport.

The project also contributes to strengthening transport and logistics ties between China, Kazakhstan, Russia, and other Eurasian countries. KTZ Express continues to expand its range of logistics services, providing international transportation solutions along key Eurasian routes.