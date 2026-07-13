Number of electric vehicles in Kazakhstan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The number of registered passenger electric vehicles in Kazakhstan reached 24,634 units as of June 1, 2026, according to data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

Over the past 12 months, the EV fleet expanded by 55.6%, up from 15,835 vehicles a year earlier, indicating a rapid but still early-stage expansion of electric mobility in the country.

"The largest electric vehicle fleet is concentrated in Almaty, which accounts for 62% of all registered EVs in the country. The city has 15,280 such vehicles. The top three also include Astana with 2,885 electric vehicles and the Almaty region, where 1,589 units are registered", the bureau says.

In contrast, EV adoption remains limited in several regions. The lowest figures were recorded in the Abai region with 78 vehicles and the Ulytau region with 41 vehicles, highlighting significant regional disparities in the transition to electric transport.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s transport sector continued to show steady growth. The Index of Physical Volume in the sector rose by 8.4% year-on-year in January–May 2026. During the same period, passenger transportation reached 822.3 million people, up 6.6%, while passenger turnover increased by 4.1% to 36.7 billion passenger-kilometers.

The sharp increase in electric vehicle numbers suggests that EV adoption in Kazakhstan is accelerating from a low base, but remains geographically concentrated in major urban centers. This pattern reflects uneven charging infrastructure development, income distribution, and urban mobility demand. While overall transport activity continues to expand, the current structure indicates that electric mobility is still in an early consolidation phase rather than a nationwide transition, with growth likely to depend on infrastructure expansion beyond Almaty and Astana.