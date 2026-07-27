Kazakhstan, China launch international biosafety laboratory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Kazakhstan and China have inaugurated an international laboratory dedicated to biosafety research at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University (KazNARU), as reported by the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

The new research center, named after Chinese Academy of Sciences academician Gao Fu, was established under a memorandum on long-term scientific cooperation signed by KazNARU, the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan under the President of Kazakhstan, Zhejiang University, and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

"The laboratory will serve as a key platform for joint Kazakhstan-China research in biosafety, microbiology, and the One Health concept, which promotes an integrated approach to human, animal, and environmental health," the ministry said.

The facility will conduct research on emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, monitor zoonotic infections, develop and introduce advanced molecular diagnostics and genomic research methods, and advance technologies aimed at strengthening biosafety.

According to the university, the laboratory will provide Kazakh scientists with access to joint research projects with leading Chinese scientific institutions, cutting-edge technologies, and international research networks.

The joint initiatives are expected to strengthen Kazakhstan's scientific capacity, accelerate the adoption of advanced biosafety technologies, and expand the participation of Kazakh researchers in addressing global challenges related to public health, veterinary science, and food security.