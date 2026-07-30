Kazakhstan allocates recovered assets to build new clinic in Kyzylorda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kazakhstan has allocated 6.5 billion tenge (about $13.7 million) from its Special State Fund, financed by recovered illegally acquired assets, to build and equip a new outpatient clinic in the city of Kyzylorda, according to the government's press service.

The funding is part of the government's implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directive to channel recovered assets into projects that support the country's social and economic development.

The new medical facility will serve residents of Kyzylorda's railway district, where the existing outpatient clinic operates in a heavily worn building constructed in 1966. Once completed, the clinic will be capable of serving up to 400 patients per shift and will provide primary healthcare services to more than 35,000 residents.

The facility will offer a full range of outpatient services, including pediatric and adult care, general practice, women's health services, a day hospital, and isolation units. Its diagnostic and rehabilitation departments will include functional diagnostics, medical rehabilitation, dentistry, laboratory facilities, and a sterilization unit.

The clinic will also be equipped with modern medical equipment, including a computed tomography (CT) scanner, ultrasound systems, X-ray machines, and other diagnostic devices.

"Construction is currently underway, with work focused on concreting the roof slabs and building internal brick partitions on the first floor. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the year", the government said.

According to the government, more than 610 billion tenge ($1.2 billion) has been allocated from the Special State Fund for the implementation of over 500 socially significant projects across Kazakhstan between 2024 and 2026. Of that amount, more than 170 billion tenge ($358 million) has been directed toward 191 healthcare projects.