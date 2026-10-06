Kazakhstan, Oman sign deals on investment, energy, transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Kazakhstan and Oman exchanged a package of agreements covering investment, transport, energy, finance, and other areas in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Astana.

According to the presidential press service, the two leaders also adopted a joint statement setting out the priorities for further development of bilateral relations.

The ceremony of exchanging the following intergovernmental and interagency documents was held in the presence of the presidents:

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments;

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on Air Services;

Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Investment Structure (Fund) between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority, Oman's sovereign investment fund;

Agreement between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority on the Main Terms within the Framework of the Joint Blue City Rixos Project;

Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Financial Sector between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the Establishment of the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Council;

Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in Geological Exploration between KazMunayGas JSC and OQ Exploration & Production;

Agreement between the Eurasian Development Bank and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Conditions of Stay of the Eurasian Development Bank in the Sultanate of Oman.