Zhanaozen gas plant long-lead equipment 60.8% complete - KazMunayGas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Construction of a new gas processing plant in Zhanaozen, Kazakhstan's Mangystau region, is progressing, with overall actual progress in long-lead equipment manufacturing reaching 60.8%, KazMunayGas said.

KazMunayGas CEO Askhat Khassenov visited the construction site during a working trip to the Mangystau region.

The project is being implemented under an instruction from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The plant will have an annual processing capacity of 900 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas. It will produce marketable gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and pentane-hexane fraction, providing additional gas supplies to households and industrial enterprises in the Mangystau region.

Of 240 long-lead equipment items, 133 have been completed and 107 remain in production, the company said.

According to KMG, marine shipments of the modules began on August 16, 2026. Three vessels carrying equipment are currently en route to Kazakhstan, and a fourth is preparing to leave a port in China. Further shipments will be carried out in stages according to the project schedule. The plant is being built using a modular approach, with major technological modules manufactured at plants and delivered to the site for assembly.

On the construction site, installation has begun on spherical tanks for storing a broad fraction of light hydrocarbons (natural gas liquids, NGL), with a capacity of 500 cubic meters, and for LPG, with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters. Foundations for a 6,000-cubic-meter fire water reserve tank and for 1,000-cubic-meter storage tanks for LPG, NGL and pentane-hexane fraction had been completed earlier. The external power supply facility has also been completed, with preparations underway for commissioning and testing.

Earthworks and foundation construction for the main production facilities and general plant infrastructure are continuing, and the number of resources involved in construction and installation is being increased in stages. The project requires about 63,000 cubic meters of concrete work, of which 15,700 cubic meters had been completed as of early October.