Kazakhstan-UK trade rises 83.7% to $1.63B in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Trade between Kazakhstan and the UK increased by 83% in 2025 from 2024, exceeding $1.6 billion, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with UK Minister of State for Trade Lord Anas Sarwar in Astana.

According to the press service of the president of Kazakhstan, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to further developing bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.

“Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom are connected by constructive political dialogue and active contacts at various levels. I am confident that we have significant potential to further expand cooperation,” the head of state said.

According to the president, the United Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and investment partners. More than 500 British companies currently operate in Kazakhstan.

“Developing trade and economic ties requires not only new projects and investments, but also people who can work confidently in an international environment. That is why I call on Kazakhstan's younger generation to be more open to the world, broaden their horizons and learn as many languages as possible, especially English, which is the main language of international communication today,” Tokayev said.

During the meeting, the president invited UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to visit Kazakhstan.

In turn, Lord Sarwar welcomed the steady development of the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and thanked Tokayev for supporting British business projects and creating a favorable investment climate in the country.

“We are following Kazakhstan's dynamic development with great interest and highly value the closeness of our approaches to key issues on the international agenda. We are united by a commitment to open and trusting partnership, innovation, mutual trust and free trade. In our relations with strategic partners, among which Kazakhstan is certainly one, we intend to achieve concrete practical results that correspond to the high level of our ties,” Sarwar said.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of strengthening humanitarian cooperation, expanding academic exchanges and implementing joint educational initiatives. According to Tokayev, the United Kingdom has traditionally provided a high level of education and training for young specialists.

The meeting also covered prospects for expanding cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence.