Kazakhstan, FAO discuss agricultural cooperation and AI projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Kazakhstan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have discussed the implementation of joint projects in the country's agricultural sector.

This was stated in a press release issued by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture following a series of meetings between Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly and FAO officials in Rome, where he is attending the World Food Forum 2026.

According to the Ministry, the talks focused on further developing the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Programme.

At a meeting with Viorel Gutu, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, who is also serving as Officer-in-Charge of the FAO Representation in Kazakhstan, the sides reviewed the results and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Kenzhekhanuly stated that projects under the partnership programme were moving towards practical implementation and had significant potential to support Kazakhstan's agricultural sector.

The parties also discussed extending the term of the agreement on the FAO Liaison and Partnership Office in Kazakhstan and expanding the portfolio of joint initiatives. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its interest in further strengthening cooperation with FAO.

Another focus was the use of modern technologies in plant protection. During a meeting with Shoki AlDobai, head of the NSPPH cluster at FAO's Plant Production and Protection Division, the sides discussed a project to improve locust pest monitoring and forecasting in Kazakhstan through artificial intelligence and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Furthermore, Kenzhekhanuly said that AI and drones could improve monitoring and forecasting accuracy and help authorities respond more quickly to potential threats to agriculture.

The participants also discussed the next stages of the project and the possibility of applying the experience gained to combat other agricultural pests, including in Central Asian countries.

Domestic plant breeding and seed production were the focus of a separate meeting with Chikelu Mba, deputy director of FAO's NSP Division.

The sides discussed the National Initiative "Kazakhstan's Varieties and Seeds," which aims to strengthen national capacity in plant breeding and seed production. They also considered the initiative's practical results and ways to improve its effectiveness for domestic agricultural producers.

Following the meetings, the sides confirmed their interest in continuing joint projects and expanding cooperation in priority areas of agricultural policy.