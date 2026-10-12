Kazakhstan president consults on early maslikhat elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held consultations with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Kurultai Chairperson Aibek Dadebay on the early termination of maslikhats' powers at all levels, according to the Kazakh president's press service.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of ensuring the effective functioning of maslikhats to protect citizens' legitimate interests, approve local budgets, and oversee regional development.

The president expressed confidence that renewing the membership of local representative bodies would significantly strengthen their work.

During the consultations, held in accordance with Paragraph 5 of Article 88 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister and Kurultai Chairperson presented their views on the matter.

Following the meeting, Tokayev said he would make a final decision in full compliance with the Constitution and taking into account the opinions expressed.

On September 24, 2026, Tokayev announced plans for early elections to maslikhats at all levels while speaking at the first session of the Kazakhstan People's Council (Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi).

On August 23, 2026, Kazakhstan held elections to the first convocation of the Kurultai, the country's new unicameral parliament established under the Constitution that entered into force on July 1, 2026. On August 28, the government relinquished its powers before the newly elected Kurultai.