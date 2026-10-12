Kazakhstan, Belgium intend to expand education and cultural ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Kazakhstan and Belgium have agreed to strengthen cooperation in education and culture, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a media briefing following talks with King Philippe of Belgium in Astana, the president's press service reported.

“We have confirmed our intention to strengthen direct ties between universities, museums and cultural institutions in our countries, as well as develop joint educational programs and academic exchanges. I highly appreciate the efforts of our Belgian partners, thanks to which outstanding works by James Ensor are on display at the National Museum of Kazakhstan. We also welcome the development of cooperation between the Almaty Museum of Arts and KANAL-Centre Pompidou, which clearly reflects Belgium’s creative potential and its commitment to developing the cultural sector. These initiatives offer our citizens a unique opportunity to discover Belgium’s rich artistic heritage and contribute to bringing our societies closer together. We also welcome the progress made in facilitating travel between our countries through amendments to the Agreement on visa exemption for holders of service passports. The Joint Statement adopted today reflects our shared priorities,” Tokayev said.

The talks also included an exchange of views on current international and regional issues, according to the president's press service.

“Kazakhstan and Belgium are firmly committed to upholding international law, strengthening multilateral cooperation and resolving conflicts peacefully. Amid growing global uncertainty, dialogue, mutual trust and responsible diplomacy are becoming particularly important. We have reaffirmed the importance of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the European Union, enshrined in agreements signed during my recent visit to Brussels,” Tokayev said.

Concluding his remarks, Tokayev thanked his Belgian counterparts for a warm and symbolic gesture, noting that Kazakhstan’s national flag was being raised for the first time in Brussels’ Grand-Place, in front of the city hall, at the time of his address.

“Belgium’s national motto, ‘Unity makes strength’, echoes the Kazakh proverb ‘Where there is unity, there is prosperity’. These shared values form the basis of our friendship. I am confident that this state visit will become a turning point in the history of Kazakh-Belgian relations. The people of Kazakhstan will never forget your kindness, nobility and wisdom,” Tokayev said.