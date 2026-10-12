Kazakhstan at forefront of AI development - Belgian king

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Kazakhstan is at the forefront of digitalization and is developing unique solutions, particularly in artificial intelligence, King Philippe of Belgium said at a media briefing following talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, according to the press service of the Kazakh president.

“It is impressive to see how Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position on the world stage. The people of Kazakhstan recently supported constitutional reform reflecting the country's new ambitions,” King Philippe said.

He described Kazakhstan as a modern society rooted in centuries-old foundations and respectful of its traditions, noting that its highly educated population, large middle class and modern infrastructure put the country in a strong position to meet future challenges.

“Kazakhstan is at the forefront of digitalization and is developing unique solutions, particularly in artificial intelligence. We are very interested in visiting the Alem.AI center and discussing opportunities to develop synergies between our countries,” the king said.

Philippe thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted that Kazakhstan and Belgium had built strong and close ties over the past 30 years.

“When you, Mr. President, visited Brussels and so warmly invited us to make a state visit to your country, we had no doubt that we should accept your invitation,” he said.

The king said he was particularly pleased that the visit was taking place on the eve of the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. He added that the coming three days would allow both countries to learn more about their potential and the opportunities cooperation could offer.

“Our friendship will be further strengthened through cultural exchange, and this visit will allow us to learn more about Kazakhstan's rich heritage and distinctive identity,” Philippe said.

The king also noted that Belgium was one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan's economy and that many Belgian companies had established a strong presence in the Kazakh market. He said he was particularly looking forward to the upcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council.

Philippe also expressed interest in learning more about Kazakhstan's history and culture during visits to landmarks and museums in Astana and Almaty.

“I very much look forward to visiting the landmarks and museums of Astana and Almaty, which will allow us to connect with a history dating back to the era of the Golden Horde,” he said.

The king said he and the Belgian delegation looked forward to discovering Kazakhstan's natural and cultural wealth, which he said had been vividly described by Abai and formed the foundation of Kazakh national identity.

“Kazakhstan embodies hospitality - qonaqzhailyq. The country actively promotes harmony and mutual understanding not only within society but also at the regional and international levels. Kazakhstan has always played an important role in this regard,” Philippe said.