Kazakhstan, Belgium discuss expanding critical minerals cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Kazakhstan and Belgium have discussed expanding cooperation in critical minerals, including joint industrial and innovation projects, mineral processing, and the development of sustainable value chains at Nazarbayev University (NU) on October 13.

This was announced in a statement by the Kazakh government’s press service following a roundtable held during the state visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

The event was attended by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, representatives of the business, scientific and academic communities, and officials from relevant government bodies and organizations.

The roundtable followed talks held the previous day between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Philippe.

"Critical minerals are the foundation of the modern economy, providing the 'framework' for technology, industry and security. Belgium has a successful model of effective cooperation between university research and industry, based on full trust. We are ready to develop joint work with Kazakhstan in the same spirit. We are deeply impressed by Kazakhstan's vision for transforming the country's rich mineral resources and assets into a future industry," King Philippe said.

The participants discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in critical minerals, with a focus on joint industrial and innovation projects, the development of processing facilities, and the creation of sustainable value chains.

Other areas under consideration included the adoption of advanced foreign technologies, stronger research ties, hydrometallurgy, industrial waste recycling, and the introduction of circular economy principles alongside the conventional extraction and processing of rare and non-ferrous metals.

The discussions also covered the regulatory framework, the digitalization of subsoil use processes, and reliable logistics routes through the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The parties highlighted the potential for cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, biotechnology, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and space technologies.

The Kazakh government will closely monitor the implementation of agreements reached during the talks between Tokayev and King Philippe, with particular attention to mutually beneficial investment, industrial, scientific and technological projects.