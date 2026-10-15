Samruk-Kazyna opens bookbuilding for up to 6B yuan in Dim Sum bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna has launched bookbuilding for a Dim Sum bond issue on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), with the offering comprising two tranches with maturities of three and five years, AIX reported.

The transaction is structured under both the classic and at-strike modes. The three-year tranche has an indicative issue size of up to 2 billion Chinese yuan (about $297.4 million), with an indicative coupon rate of around 2.7%.

The five-year tranche has an indicative issue size of up to 4 billion yuan (about $594.8 million), with an indicative coupon rate of around 2.85%.

The total proposed issue volume is up to 6 billion yuan (about $892.2 million).

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Guotai Junan Securities Limited and Standard Chartered Bank are acting as bookrunners, while Teniz Capital Investment Banking is serving as the local lead manager.

Settlement is scheduled for October 23, 2026. The final terms of the issue will be determined following the bookbuilding process.

AIX was established in 2017 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Its shareholders are the AIFC, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Silk Road Fund, and Nasdaq. The exchange operates within a regulatory framework based on English law, providing conditions for investment activities.