Israel, Kazakhstan discuss trade and investment cooperation in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, the Kazakh presidential press service reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

Tokayev noted that Herzog's visit to Astana in April gave significant impetus to strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Israel.

Herzog recalled his visit to Kazakhstan and said the country's progress in various sectors creates broad opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The Israeli president also welcomed Kazakhstan's accession to the Board of Peace, describing it as an important contribution to strengthening peace and stability.

The two leaders also exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's position that tensions must be de-escalated and conflicts resolved exclusively through diplomatic means.

Isaac Herzog paid an official visit to Astana on April 27-28, 2026. Following the talks, the two sides agreed to maintain regular political dialogue, develop contacts at all levels, and make joint efforts to elevate their partnership to a qualitatively new level.

The CICA summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. The summit will review the progress made in the CICA transformation process, which began in 2022, as well as the results of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in strengthening the organization and promoting practical cooperation among member states.

The summit is attended by heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.