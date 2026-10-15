Kazakhstan, Russia launch first e-CMR freight pilot on Astana-Moscow route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Kazakhstan and Russia have launched their first pilot freight shipment using an electronic consignment note (e-CMR) along the Astana-Moscow route as part of Transport Week in Astana, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

The shipment is being carried out within a pilot project of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

According to the ministry, the launch marks a practical step toward the digitalization of international road freight transport and closer cooperation among EAEU member states.

"The use of e-CMR will reduce document processing costs, speed up information exchange among participants in the transportation process, provide real-time access to cargo status and reduce reliance on paper-based documentation," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to digitalizing the transport sector and developing transport and logistics infrastructure. Joint initiatives with EAEU partners are aimed at unlocking the country's transit potential, improving the efficiency of international freight transport and strengthening transport connectivity across Eurasia.

The pilot project will test the use of electronic consignment notes on the Kazakhstan-Russia route and lay the groundwork for expanding digital cooperation in international transport.

According to the ministry, transit cargo volumes passing through Kazakhstan increased by 13.1% in the first nine months of 2026.