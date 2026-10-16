Kazakhstan, Czech Republic sign deal to expand railway cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing cooperation in railway transport, industry, and technological development, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

The document was signed following a bilateral meeting between Kazakh Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbaev and Czech Minister of Transport Ivan Bednárik on the sidelines of the international transport and logistics business forum New Silk Way in Astana.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, including civil aviation and railway transport.

The memorandum is intended to provide a basis for further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector.

Separately, the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reported that EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić met with Bednárik in Astana during his visit to the country.

According to the delegation, the Czech minister's visit was part of a regional economic diplomacy mission aimed at strengthening transport cooperation, exploring new business opportunities, and promoting Czech expertise and technologies in transport and logistics.

During his meeting with Simkić, the participants exchanged views on transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, including the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and opportunities for cooperation under the European Union's Global Gateway strategy.

Bednárik also spoke at the New Silk Way Business Forum.