Kazakhstan aligns sustainable development goals with regional priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Kazakhstan is focusing on adapting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to regional priorities.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh government following the 11th meeting of the SDG Coordination Council. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin. It was attended by representatives of the United Nations (UN), heads of central government bodies and regional akims (governors).

Zhumangarin noted that Kazakhstan demonstrates a strong commitment to the global sustainable development agenda, having established itself as a leader in Central Asia and strengthened its position in the international community.

"As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized, the implementation of the SDGs is directly linked to our national priorities. Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the President stressed that Kazakhstan has integrated sustainable development objectives into state planning and budget formulation. In achieving these goals, we attach particular importance to strengthening cooperation with international organizations," Zhumangarin said.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa highlighted the importance of preparing an annual national report on the SDGs, aligning budget planning with sustainable development objectives and strengthening regional cooperation. She also emphasized cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN on climate change and water resource management.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia highlighted Kazakhstan's progress in integrating the SDGs into its state planning system. She identified the next step as adapting national priorities to the specific needs of each region, developing local self-government and strengthening regional economic potential.

A three-year initiative to support local self-government reform has been launched with the support of the European Union. The project will be implemented jointly with the Ministry of National Economy and local executive authorities in five regions: Abai, Zhetysu, Turkistan, Mangystau and Kostanay.

The initiative aims to stimulate local economies, strengthen regional capacity, expand employment opportunities and increase household incomes.

During the meeting, participants reviewed interim progress indicators for the SDGs and discussed further implementation priorities.

Participants also reviewed the indicator measuring the proportion of the population covered by social protection systems. According to the government, the number of families receiving social assistance stood at 54,400 at the end of 2025, compared with 41,300 currently.

In Kyzylorda region, 99.3% of schools have established conditions for inclusive education. The government also reported that issues related to schools operating in three shifts and emergency school buildings have been fully resolved in the region.

In Zhetysu region, 110 settlements are now connected to the gas supply network, compared with five in 2022. The gasification programme covers settlements extending from Kerbulak district to the suburban area of Taldykorgan.

The region's gasification rate has reached 67.2%, providing access to gas for 467,000 people. A further 16 settlements are scheduled to be connected to the gas supply network this year, which is expected to raise the regional gasification rate to 72%.

One of the priorities going forward is to establish a comprehensive national system for regular monitoring and evaluation of SDG implementation. Work to adapt SDG indicators to regional and local conditions will continue.