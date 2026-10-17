Cambodia sees potential for deeper energy cooperation with Kazakhstan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Kazakhstan and Cambodia have an opportunity to deepen cooperation in the energy sector, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, according to the Kazakh president's press service.

"I believe we now have an opportunity to deepen cooperation in the energy sector. We could instruct our agencies to jointly identify areas of mutual interest," Hun Manet said.

He also said Cambodia's ministries were interested in exchanging experience with Kazakhstan in e-government, noting the country's considerable expertise and advanced developments in this field.

Hun Manet thanked Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, noting that the two countries have maintained diplomatic relations for more than 30 years.

Tokayev said the Cambodian prime minister's official visit would give additional impetus to bilateral relations and open up new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. He described the visit as historic, noting that no Cambodian prime minister had previously visited Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president also pointed to a personal connection between Hun Manet's family and Kazakhstan, noting that the Cambodian prime minister's father had visited the country in 1982.

Tokayev said the two sides would discuss a broad range of bilateral issues. He noted that Kazakhstan had a favorable attitude toward Cambodia and that many Kazakh citizens would like to visit the country and see its attractions.

He also called for discussions on establishing direct air links between the two countries and expanding humanitarian exchanges.

Tokayev highlighted the significant natural resources of both Kazakhstan and Cambodia as an area with potential for broader cooperation. He added that the talks would also address ways to strengthen trade and economic ties.

The two sides discussed further expansion of political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and engagement on multilateral platforms.