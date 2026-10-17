Kazakhstan, Cambodia discuss Trans-Caspian link to Asian corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Kazakhstan and Cambodia have discussed linking the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) with the China-Laos-Vietnam-Cambodia corridor to strengthen transport connectivity between Central and Southeast Asia and create additional opportunities for delivering cargo to European markets, according to the Kazakh government.

The issue was discussed during talks between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who arrived in Astana on his first official visit.

The delegations discussed measures to expand trade and investment cooperation. The talks covered agriculture, transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence, as well as tourism and humanitarian ties.

The sides identified ways to expand the range of traded goods and establish new direct contacts between business communities. Representatives of Cambodia's financial and business sectors were invited to use the opportunities offered by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to implement joint projects and expand their investment presence in the region.

In agriculture, Bektenov expressed Kazakhstan's interest in supplying Cambodian markets with Kazakh grain, vegetable oils, meat and processed agricultural products.

The sides also considered prospects for joint projects in the processing and storage of agricultural products, the introduction of modern irrigation technologies, and the development of agricultural cooperation.

Digitalization, artificial intelligence and tourism were also identified as promising areas for bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to further develop Kazakhstan-Cambodia relations, expand business contacts and implement joint initiatives in priority areas of trade and economic cooperation.