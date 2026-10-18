Kazakhstan’s money transfers to Türkiye fall 21.3% in August

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The total value of money transfers sent from Kazakhstan to Türkiye via international money transfer systems (IMTS) decreased by 21.32% in August 2026 compared to July.

This is according to Trend's calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).

A total of 9,830 outbound transfers were sent to Türkiye in August, compared with 10,630 in July, representing a 7.53% decrease. The total value of these transfers fell to 4.63 billion tenge ($10.19 million), from 5.88 billion tenge ($12.96 million) in July.

Transfers to Türkiye accounted for 16.6% of the total value of international money transfers sent from Kazakhstan in August, up from 10.4% in July.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan processed a total of 43,700 outbound transfers to other countries via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 65.4%, while their total value fell by 50.4% compared to July. The total value of outbound transfers amounted to 28.0 billion tenge ($61.55 million).

"The main share of outbound transfers via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 58.6% of the total number and 67.5% of the total volume of outbound transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (30.2% and 30.0%, respectively)," the bank's report states.

Meanwhile, in August 2026, Kazakhstan received a total of 31,400 inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 18.6%, while their total value declined by 23.8% compared to July. The total value of inbound transfers amounted to 12.2 billion tenge ($26.77 million).

"The main share of inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 65.3% of the total number and 81.7% of the total volume of received transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (15.5% and 7.2%, respectively)," the bank's report states.

The US dollar equivalents are calculated at the official exchange rate of 454.14 tenge per $1 as of October 16, 2026.