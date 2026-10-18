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Kazakhstan’s money transfers to Türkiye fall 21.3% in August

Kazakhstan News 18 October 2026 02:29 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan’s money transfers to Türkiye fall 21.3% in August
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Journalist, International Desk Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The total value of money transfers sent from Kazakhstan to Türkiye via international money transfer systems (IMTS) decreased by 21.32% in August 2026 compared to July.

This is according to Trend's calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).

A total of 9,830 outbound transfers were sent to Türkiye in August, compared with 10,630 in July, representing a 7.53% decrease. The total value of these transfers fell to 4.63 billion tenge ($10.19 million), from 5.88 billion tenge ($12.96 million) in July.

Transfers to Türkiye accounted for 16.6% of the total value of international money transfers sent from Kazakhstan in August, up from 10.4% in July.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan processed a total of 43,700 outbound transfers to other countries via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 65.4%, while their total value fell by 50.4% compared to July. The total value of outbound transfers amounted to 28.0 billion tenge ($61.55 million).

"The main share of outbound transfers via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 58.6% of the total number and 67.5% of the total volume of outbound transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (30.2% and 30.0%, respectively)," the bank's report states.

Meanwhile, in August 2026, Kazakhstan received a total of 31,400 inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 18.6%, while their total value declined by 23.8% compared to July. The total value of inbound transfers amounted to 12.2 billion tenge ($26.77 million).

"The main share of inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 65.3% of the total number and 81.7% of the total volume of received transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (15.5% and 7.2%, respectively)," the bank's report states.

The US dollar equivalents are calculated at the official exchange rate of 454.14 tenge per $1 as of October 16, 2026.

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