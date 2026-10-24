Kazakhstan's airline launches flights to Oman’s Salalah from Astana, Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Air Astana has launched a new international route between Astana, Kazakhstan, and Salalah, Oman, ahead of Kazakhstan's Republic Day, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

Flights will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft.

"The launch of the new route is part of the implementation of the Head of State's instructions to develop the aviation industry, expand the geography of international flights and strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a transit aviation hub," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, an important step in developing air links between the two countries was the signing of an air services agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Oman on October 6. The agreement was signed during a meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The inaugural Astana-Salalah flight carried 140 passengers. A day earlier, on October 23, Air Astana operated its first flight from Almaty to Salalah, also with a full passenger load.

The ministry noted that air services between Kazakhstan and Oman are also available on the Almaty-Muscat route, operated by Oman's SalamAir.

The new routes are expected to contribute to the development of tourism, trade, and economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Oman.