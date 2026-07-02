Kyrgyzstan urges China Southern to expand flights, open Guangzhou–Osh service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kyrgyzstan has proposed that China Southern Airlines launch direct flights between Guangzhou and Osh.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported the proposal was made on July 1 during a working meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Consul General in Guangzhou, Ernist Zhamankulov, and the management of China Southern Airlines.

"The Kyrgyz side proposed considering the launch of a direct Guangzhou–Osh route, optimizing the airline's fare policy on the Guangzhou–Bishkek route, and increasing flight frequency in response to the steady growth in passenger traffic," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the further development of air connectivity between Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the civil aviation sector.

Representatives of China Southern Airlines said the proposals put forward by the Consulate General would be reviewed in accordance with the company's internal procedures.

They also noted that, in response to growing demand, the airline plans to increase the frequency of flights on the Guangzhou–Bishkek route by adding two additional weekly services.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding aviation cooperation and expressed confidence that enhanced air connectivity would contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as promoting trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

If approved, the launch of direct Guangzhou–Osh flights would significantly improve connectivity between southern Kyrgyzstan and one of China's крупнейших transport hubs, supporting growing tourism, business travel, and trade. The planned increase in Guangzhou–Bishkek flights also suggests that passenger demand between the two countries is continuing to rise, making further expansion of bilateral air services increasingly likely.