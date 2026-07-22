Kyrgyzstan, Belarus discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan and Belarus have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas during talks between the countries' foreign ministers.

According to the Kyrgyz MFA, the discussions took place on July 22 during a meeting between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, who is paying an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 22–23 at Kulubaev's invitation.

"The sides held a comprehensive discussion on a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including priority areas of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres," a statement said.

The ministers highlighted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, including regular contacts between the presidents, parliaments, and governments of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

They also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level visits and reaffirmed their commitment to working jointly to elevate Kyrgyz-Belarusian relations to a new level.

Furthermore, the practical part of the talks focused on coordinating the schedule of upcoming bilateral events and identifying promising areas of cooperation. In particular, the sides discussed the possible timing of the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Belarusian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, as well as preparations for the next round of consultations between the two foreign ministries.

Special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and other integration platforms.

During the meeting, Ryzhenkov congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. Kulubaev, in turn, invited the Belarusian side to participate in the Second Mountain Summit, scheduled to be held in 2027.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ryzhenkov invited Kulubaev to pay an official visit to Belarus at a mutually convenient time.