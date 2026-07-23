Kyrgyzstan, Belarus discuss strengthening ties in key areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Kyrgyzstan and Belarus discussed further expanding cooperation across all key areas.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the discussions took place during a meeting between President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov in Cholpon-Ata on July 23.

"The sides exchanged views on current issues of bilateral cooperation and the further expansion of interaction across all key areas," the statement said.

President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that all the necessary conditions are in place to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including a high level of political dialogue, a solid legal and treaty framework, and the mutual commitment to implementing the agreements reached. He also expressed confidence that the meeting would make an important contribution to strengthening the partnership between the two countries, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, and promoting a trusting political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

The parties also highlighted the importance of the upcoming participation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

For his part, Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov conveyed greetings and best wishes to President Sadyr Japarov from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, expressing confidence that the country would make a meaningful contribution to the Council's work.

The meeting also placed particular emphasis on further developing trade and economic cooperation and implementing joint projects. At the conclusion of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov and Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov reaffirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation and their commitment to the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.