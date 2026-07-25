Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss further expansion of economic cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discussed further expansion of economic cooperation.

According to a statement by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The meeting took place on July 24, 2026, on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Cholpon-Ata city.

"The sides welcomed the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation and discussed the further expansion of trade and economic ties, investment, transport and logistics, banking and financial cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges. They also discussed the advancement of regional projects," the statement said.

The ministers also paid particular attention to cooperation within the SCO, regional and international issues, and the schedule of upcoming high-level and top-level contacts.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the Kyrgyz-Pakistani partnership and implementing the agreements reached at the highest level.