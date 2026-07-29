Apple Pay launches in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Apple Pay international payment service has become available in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, the launch of Apple Pay is the result of its ongoing efforts to develop the country's modern payment infrastructure, introduce international financial technologies, and integrate Kyrgyzstan into the global digital payments ecosystem.

The service enables holders of bank payment cards to securely, quickly and conveniently pay for goods and services using Apple devices, as well as make purchases through mobile applications and online. Apple Pay can also be used to pay for goods and services abroad.

The National Bank said the high level of payment security is ensured through tokenization technology, under which bank card details are replaced with a unique digital identifier. Transactions are authenticated using Apple devices' built-in security features, including Face ID and Touch ID.

According to the regulator, the introduction of Apple Pay provides consumers with access to more convenient, faster and safer payment methods, while creating new opportunities for businesses to expand cashless payments, e-commerce and digital services, broaden their customer base, and improve customer experience, including for foreign tourists and shoppers.

The central bank noted that the launch of the service also opens up new opportunities for the financial sector to offer advanced digital services and accelerate the adoption of modern international payment technologies.

In addition, the regulator said the integration of Apple Pay marks an important step in the development of Kyrgyzstan's digital economy. It is expected to increase the share of cashless payments, enhance payment transparency, promote e-commerce, and strengthen public confidence in modern financial instruments.

The National Bank also expressed its appreciation to the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic for its support in implementing the project, and to Apple for its constructive cooperation, which made the successful launch of the service possible.