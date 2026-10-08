Kyrgyzstan proposes e-commerce platform for Central Asia, Azerbaijan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. Kyrgyzstan has proposed creating a unified electronic trading platform for Central Asia and Azerbaijan, President Sadyr Japarov said on Oct. 8 at the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Turkmenistan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“I propose instructing our governments, based on the industrial cooperation plans already adopted, to identify specific mutually beneficial projects, indicating participants, sources of financing and implementation timelines. Second is support for and development of e-commerce, one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global economy. Our citizens actively use international e-commerce platforms to purchase goods from third countries. In this regard, we propose creating a unified electronic trading platform for Central Asia and Azerbaijan. This would provide consumers and businesses with broader access to goods produced in the countries of the region,” Japarov said.

Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan has nearly doubled over the past four years, reaching $3.5 billion in 2025.

“Investment in our country from the five states exceeded $140 million in 2025.

“Strong good-neighborly relations between our countries should be expanded through sustainable economic ties. Industrialization is one of the key areas of Kyrgyzstan's national development program through 2030. In this regard, it is necessary to make efforts to ensure that growth in mutual trade is accompanied by the creation of new production facilities and jobs, as well as increased output of high-value-added products,” he said.

Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan consistently advocates strengthening Central Asia as a space of peace, trust and good-neighborly relations.