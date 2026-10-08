Kyrgyzstan continues work on 9-km Kerben bypass

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Kyrgyzstan is continuing work on a 9-kilometer bypass road around the city of Kerben in the Jalal-Abad region, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

Construction of the bypass is ongoing, the ministry said.

The 9-kilometer road will have two lanes and meet modern standards.

Construction of engineering structures along the road, including the installation of drainage pipes, has been completed. Asphalt concrete paving is currently underway.

The road is of strategic importance for both Kerben and the wider region. Once completed, traffic heading toward Ala-Buka, Sary-Chelek and Kosh-Dobo will be able to bypass central Kerben without entering the city.

This is expected to reduce traffic volumes within the city and improve road safety.

The road will also create more convenient and safer conditions for traffic to Chatkal and Ala-Buka districts.

Meanwhile, the construction of bypass roads is an important part of improving transport infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan’s regions. Such projects can help separate transit traffic from local traffic, reduce congestion in urban areas and improve the movement of goods and passengers.

The development of road infrastructure around regional cities can also improve access to economic centers, tourism destinations and local communities. Better transport links can strengthen regional connectivity and create more favorable conditions for economic activity in surrounding areas.