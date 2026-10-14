Russia to help Kyrgyzstan improve tax administration under new agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Russia will provide technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan to improve the efficiency of its tax administration systems under an agreement signed between Almambet Shykmamatov, State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan chairman, and Julia Shepeleva, Deputy Head of Russia's Federal Tax Service.

This was announced in a press release issued by the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan following the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Bangkok.

During the event, Shykmamatov also spoke at a panel discussion on the digital transformation of public services and tax administration, focusing on their role in attracting investment and supporting economic growth.

He stressed that digital transformation should go beyond introducing new technologies and focus on improving government processes for citizens and businesses.

“The task of digitalization is not to replace an official with a computer. The task is to make the government machine work properly on its own,” Shykmamatov said.

He noted that tax authorities could increasingly obtain and analyse information directly from economic transactions, including cash register operations, electronic invoices, accounting software and customs systems. This approach would reduce the need for businesses to repeatedly submit information already available to the state.

The two sides highlighted cooperation between their tax authorities, which has continued since 2021. Shepeleva said the new agreement would help improve tax administration in Kyrgyzstan and expand the exchange of practical experience.